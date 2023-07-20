PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter.
GHY stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
