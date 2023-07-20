Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.76. 1,311,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,357. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

