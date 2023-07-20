PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Purchases New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.64. 841,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,796. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

