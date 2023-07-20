Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,121. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

