Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 25th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 7.9 %

PNFP opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 750.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 45,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

