Piper Sandler Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $9.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.