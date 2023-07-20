Pirate Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,734.31 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $60.68 million and $48,734.31 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00105519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

