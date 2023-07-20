Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.1% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 352,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 122,132 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

