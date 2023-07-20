Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.04. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 28,731 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

