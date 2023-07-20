Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Achieves $140.06 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $140.06 million and approximately $72,731.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00309982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1495911 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $78,024.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.