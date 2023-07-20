Polymath Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Polymath has a market cap of $140.00 million and approximately $82,412.89 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

