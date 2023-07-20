Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $383.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.20.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Pool Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

