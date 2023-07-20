Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,238. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

