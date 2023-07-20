PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.28-7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.12.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 2,251,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

