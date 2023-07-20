PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 2,253,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.12.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

