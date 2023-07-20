PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.28-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.12.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 2,250,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.