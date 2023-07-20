Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $291,600.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 60,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,103.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $208,400.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Presto Automation stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Presto Automation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRST. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

