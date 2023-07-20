Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 26,775 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 945,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,081. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

