Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

