Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $486.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

