Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Up 2.3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.94 and last traded at $120.92. 145,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,769,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Progressive Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

