Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

