PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.47. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.28.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

