PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.47. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.
PropertyGuru Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.28.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.