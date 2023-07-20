ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 20,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PUMP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 1,467,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

