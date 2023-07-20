Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1472167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

