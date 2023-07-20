Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 37.48%.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

KEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

