Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Raised by Zacks Research

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

