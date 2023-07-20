QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.94) to GBX 457 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $17.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $19.50.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

