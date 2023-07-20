QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.