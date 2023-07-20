Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Head-To-Head Review

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quipt Home Medical and Salona Global Medical Device, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Salona Global Medical Device 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.64%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Salona Global Medical Device.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.65 $4.84 million $0.04 137.53 Salona Global Medical Device N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Salona Global Medical Device’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Salona Global Medical Device.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Salona Global Medical Device’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97% Salona Global Medical Device N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Salona Global Medical Device on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Salona Global Medical Device

(Get Free Report)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices. It also offers wearable technology and products that are used to enhance physical stability. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020. Salona Global Medical Device Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.