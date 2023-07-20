Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 70,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,832. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

