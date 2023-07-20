Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.