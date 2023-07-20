Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 388,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

