Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 676,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

