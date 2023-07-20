Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 676,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
