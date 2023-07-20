Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 61.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 588.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.
In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,464 shares of company stock worth $9,987,989 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
