Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 61.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 588.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,464 shares of company stock worth $9,987,989 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

