Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.42

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.42 and last traded at $153.21, with a volume of 515956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.