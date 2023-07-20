Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $459,734.04

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.69 million and approximately $459,734.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.04 or 1.00034012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07853393 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $489,076.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

