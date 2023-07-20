Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.86). Approximately 110,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 275,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

Residential Secure Income Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,142.86%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

