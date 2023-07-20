Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 34,513 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Toro worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $49,399,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Toro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

