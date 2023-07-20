Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.