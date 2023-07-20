Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Donaldson worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

