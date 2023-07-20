Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Five Below worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

