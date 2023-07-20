Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.36 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

