Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Chemed worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $547.07 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

