Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $424,187,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

