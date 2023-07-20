Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 589 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $268.88 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

