Reviewing ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ClickStream and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClickStream N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClickStream and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClickStream N/A N/A N/A ($0.49) N/A DoubleDown Interactive $313.14 million 1.39 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -1.91

Analyst Recommendations

ClickStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClickStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ClickStream and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClickStream 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ClickStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats ClickStream on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClickStream

Clickstream Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing mobile apps and digital platforms in California. The company offers WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform that enables users to have fun, interact, and compete to win real money and prizes; and HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on language exchanging between users. In addition, it provides Nifter, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain; and Joey's Animal Kingdom, a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids to see animals and creatures. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

