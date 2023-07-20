Reviewing Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) & Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lands’ End and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lands’ End currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Lands’ End’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.56 billion 0.19 -$12.53 million ($0.36) -24.78 Digital Brands Group $13.97 million 0.24 -$38.04 million ($57.80) -0.01

This table compares Lands’ End and Digital Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group. Lands’ End is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End -0.76% -3.07% -1.05% Digital Brands Group -232.49% N/A -51.33%

Volatility and Risk

Lands’ End has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Brands Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lands’ End shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lands’ End beats Digital Brands Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men. It sells its products under the Bailey 44, Harper & Jones, Stateside, Sunnyside, DSTLD, Sundry, and ACE Studios brand names. The company sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.