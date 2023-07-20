Reviewing NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NaaS Technology and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 82.75 -$817.34 million N/A N/A High Tide $277.21 million 0.35 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -1.78

This table compares NaaS Technology and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

High Tide has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A High Tide -13.82% -7.25% -4.46%

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats High Tide on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.