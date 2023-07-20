Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Up 1.1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,918 ($25.08) and last traded at GBX 1,890 ($24.71). Approximately 6,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($24.45).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,991.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,981.61.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

